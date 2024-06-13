Shorebirds Blank Cannon Ballers to Win Second-Straight

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (21-37) picked up their second-consecutive victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (37-22) on Thursday as they shut them out 6-0.

Aron Estrada quickly put the Shorebirds in front as he doubled to left-center, scoring Thomas Sosa to give Delmarva a 1-0 lead after an inning.

The Shorebirds got an excellent start from pitcher Jacob Cravey who set a new career-best for strikeouts with seven while not allowing a run, keeping it 1-0 Delmarva entering the fifth.

The Shorebirds broke through for three runs in the bottom half of the fifth, starting with a fielder's choice RBI by Anderson De Los Santos that scored Thomas Sosa to make it 2-0. Stiven Acevedo plated another run moments later with an infield single. Kevin Guerrero brought home the final run with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Anderson De Los Santos to put Delmarva ahead 4-0.

Trey Gibson took over for Jacob Cravey and continued his excellence by throwing 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six batters. Jared Beck took over for him with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, and he delivered a strikeout of Arxy Herandez to end the inning with the Shorebirds still in front 4-0.

Leandro Arias added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom half with a two-run double as Thomas Sosa and Aron Estrada scored to give Delmarva a 6-0 advantage.

Jared Beck struck out two more hitters in the ninth and completed Delmarva's fourth shutout victory as they won 6-0.

Trey Gibson (1-4) earned his first victory with Jared Beck (1) picking up a four-out save. Starting pitcher Aldrin Batista (5-2) was saddled with the defeat for Kannapolis.

The trio of Jacob Cravey, Trey Gibson, and Jared Beck combined to punch out 16 Cannon Ballers, the most strikeouts for Delmarva in a nine-inning game this season. The Shorebirds' top three hitters Thomas Sosa, Aron Estrada, and Leandro Arias had great nights at the plate. Sosa finished 2/2 with two doubles, three walks, and three runs scored, Estrada collected three hits with an RBI double and two runs, and Leandro Arias walked a career-high four times with a two-run double in the ninth.

The Shorebirds will go for a third-straight victory against the Cannon Ballers on Friday night as Blake Money gets the ball for Delmarva versus Tommy Vail for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

