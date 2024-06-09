Pelicans Shutout 2-0 by GreenJackets on Sunday

June 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Despite being held to just two hits, the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Sunday afternoon 2-0 in the series finale. With the loss, the Birds fell to 25-31 while the GreenJackets improved to 24-32. Augusta won four of the six games to take the series victory.

In a game that saw just seven combined hits, the Pelicans collected five with Christian Olivo (2-3, BB) reaching base three times. Cristian Hernandez (1-3, 2B, BB) provided the only extra-base hit for the Pelicans with a double. The Birds stranded 10 runners and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

In his first bullpen outing of the season, Mason McGwire (0-2) took the loss with one earned run in his two innings while walking three. Starter Luis Rujano held Augusta scoreless through two frames while posting a trio of strikeouts.

The GreenJackets took the lead on a wild pitch by Mason McGwire that scored a run in the fifth and Leiker Figueroa (0-3, RBI) hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make the score 2-0.

Starter Cade Kuehler (2-5) stretched five innings with two hits and two walks allowed while striking out five to get the win. LJ McDonough came out for the final two innings and struck out four while holding the Pelicans scoreless to earn the save.

The Pelicans return to Myrtle Beach for a six-game set against the Columbia Fireflies starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

