Delmarva Wins Finale to Secure Series Win

June 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (19-37) completed their second series victory over the Lynchburg Hilcats (31-26) with an 8-4 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Shorebirds continued their momentum from last night as Leandro Arias hit a solo home run in the first inning, putting Delmarva ahead 1-0.

Lynchburg tied the game in the fourth with a sacrifice fly-by Jose Pastrano to make it a 1-1 game.

Delmarva quickly regained the lead in the fifth on a solo home run by Cole Urman, his second of the season gave the Shorebirds a 2-1 advantage.

The Hillcats answered in the sixth, using another sacrifice fly to score a run. Juan Benjamin brought home Wuilfredo Antunez to even things up again at two apiece.

The Shorebirds responded with their best inning of the series, scoring five runs. It began with an RBI double by Stiven Acevedo. He scored moments later on a wild pitch. A bloop single by Noelberth Romero plated Kevin Guerrero, making it a 5-2 game. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt and an RBI single by Leandro Arias capped off the inning with Delmarva in front 7-2.

Things got interesting in the seventh as the Hillcats put a run on the board with a bases-loaded walk. With the bases still loaded and no outs, Issac Solano worked himself out of trouble with an infield pop-up, a strikeout, and a groundout to short to limit the damage to one run, holding a 7-3 lead for the Shorebirds.

Leandro Arias got that run back for Delmarva in the eighth with an RBI double, giving him a season-best three hits and three RBIs to push the advantage back to five at 8-3.

A run scored for Lynchburg in the ninth, but it was not enough as Delmarva won 8-4 to win their second series over the Hillcats.

Randy Berigüete (3-0) earned the victory for Delmarva in relief with Abel Brito (2-1) suffering the loss for Lynchburg.

The homestand continues for the Shorebirds as they welcome the first-place Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.