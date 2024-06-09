Late Lead Fades, Pelicans Fall to GreenJackets 8-7

June 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







After leading 7-3 after four innings, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans sacrificed five unanswered runs and lost to the Augusta GreenJackets 8-7 on Saturday night. Jeremy Celedonio provided the game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth. The loss dropped the Birds' record to 25-30 while the GreenJackets improved to 23-32.

Shane Marshall (0-2) took the loss after allowing two earned runs off three walks and a hit in his one inning. Vince Reilly came in and gave up the sacrifice fly. Starter Juan Bello lasted 3 2/3 frames with three earned runs and three strikeouts in that time.

Cristian Hernandez (3-5, 3B, 2 2B, 3 RBI) paced the Pelicans' offense with three extra-base hits and a trio of runs driven in. Jacob Wetzel (1-4, 2 RBI) drove in a pair of runs in the contest.

Isaiah Drake (3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB) provided the clutch home run with a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth with one out. He also homered in the third inning on another solo shot. Celedonio (2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI) hit a two-run homer in the first and drove in the game-winning run with the sacrifice fly.

Reibyn Corona (3-2) took the win with one scoreless inning in relief with two strikeouts. Starter Garrett Baumann allowed all seven earned runs in his 3 2/3 innings while giving up nine hits.

The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.