Fayetteville Swept in Columbia, Drop Another Close Contest

June 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - A tough week in South Carolina for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-32) came to an end Sunday afternoon at Segra Park as the Woodpeckers dropped their series finale to the Columbia Fireflies (30-25), 2-1. Fayetteville suffers its first series sweep since last May when they lost all six to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at home.

Alonzo Tredwell impressed on the hill for the Woodpeckers. The Astros' 2023 second round pick got the start and went four and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on two hits with just one walk while striking out five. He departed with two away in the fifth and Wilmy Sanchez got the final out to keep things scoreless.

Alimber Santa (L, 0-1) took over in the sixth for Fayetteville. The Fireflies got a pair of singles to start the inning and with one out, Austin Charles lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Erick Torres to give Columbia the 1-0 lead. The following inning, Dionmy Salon singled home Erick Pena to double the hosts' advantage.

The Woodpeckers could not solve Fireflies starter Emmanuel Reyes, who went five scoreless to begin the game. The trio of Ben Hernandez (W, 1-1), Yimi Presinal, and Jarold Rosado over the next three frames. In the ninth, Fayetteville put the pressure on Columbia closer Luis Polanco (SV, 3). With one out, Alejandro Nunez walked before Cesar Hernandez beat out an infield single. After Kenni Gomez flew out, Chase Jaworsky drove a single into center to score Nunez and put the tying run in scoring position. However, Will Bush flew out to left to end the ballgame.

After an off day on Monday, the Woodpeckers will begin a 12-game homestand with the first six games coming against the Salem Red Sox. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM at Segra Stadium.

