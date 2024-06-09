Nats Lose Series Finale 8-2

June 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Josiah Gray made a rehab start for the FredNats, but they dropped the series finale to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 8-2. Fredericksburg is 30-27 after losing five of six games, while the Ballers improved to 36-20.

Kannapolis tagged Gray for a run in the first inning, then two more in the third as Matt Hogan smoked a two-run homer into the right field bullpen.

The Freddies were unfazed by the early deficit, and battled back in the home third. After a leadoff walk, Jared McKenzie clubbed his second homer in as many games to pull the Nationals to within a run, at 3-2.

The Cannon Ballers punched right back in the fourth inning. Rikuu Nishida plated a run with an infield single, then later, Matt Hogan hammered his second homer of the game to make it 7-2 Ballers. In the fifth, Luis Pineda made it 8-2 with an RBI knock into left field.

Lucas Gordon did not allow more than the two runs in his start for Kannapolis, and the Baller bullpen shut down FXBG the rest of the way in an 8-2 win. Gordon (4-1) picked up the win with his quality start, while Josiah Gray (0-1) took the loss.

Fredericksburg hits the road to take on the Carolina Mudcats, beginning on Tuesday, June 11th.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.