Fireflies Sweep Woodpeckers with 2-1 Win

June 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia, SC - The Fireflies arms continued their hot stretch with a combined Maddux, throwing 86 pitches in a 2-1 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Sunday night at Segra Park. Columbia is on their longest winning streak of the season, after winning six-consecutive against Fayetteville.

Emmanuel Reyes kept the mound hot for the Columbia Fireflies (30-25). The righty tossed only 35 pitches, 29 for strikes across five innings while allowing a pair of hits and striking out two before Columbia used four bullpen arms to close out the game.

Ben Hernandez (W, 1-1) was the first arm out of the pen. The righty allowed one hit in a scoreless inning where he used 12 pitches (10 strikes) to set aside the Woodpeckers (25-32). Next up, Yimi Presinal allowed a single hit in a scoreless seventh. Jarold Rosado sent down Fayetteville 1-2-3 in the eighth with a pair of strikeouts before moving to Luis Polanco (S, 3) to close out the game. Polanco allowed one run, but kept the Maddux intact as Columbia used 86 pitches (65 strikes) to work through the nine frame win Sunday.

Columbia got on the board in the sixth inning. Erick Torres and Derlin Figueroa hit back-to-back singles to start off the inning to set the table for Austin Charles. The righty lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to break the scoreless tie and drive in his team-leading 33rd RBI of the season.

The club added a run in the seventh. Erick Pena led-off the inning with a base knock before moving to second on a balk and to third on a sacrifice bunt from Lizandro Rodriguez. Dionmy Salon lined a single to right to plate Pena and move Columbia's lead to 2-0.

Alonzo Tredwell and Wilmy Sanchez combined to get through the first five frames without allowing a run before passing the ball to Alimber Santa. Fayetteville's reliever allowed a pair of runs over 2.2 innings in his first loss of the season.

Columbia travels to Myrtle Beach after the off day to start a six-game set with the Pelicans. Both teams have yet to announce their pitchers.

The Fireflies return to Segra Park June 18 to play eight games in six days against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. That series will have plenty of fun in store, including Bluey at the Ballpark, presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

