Mudcats Down RiverDogs, Split Series

June 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After dropping the first three games of the series, the Carolina Mudcats came roaring back with three straight wins, including a 6-3 win on Sunday in the series finale to split the series with the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Each team traded a pair of runs in the first inning and the game remined tied until the Mudcats broke through in the middle innings.

Carolina (35-20) came out swinging with a trio of runs in the sixth inning. Yophery Rodriguez tripled, which brought home Filippo Di Turi to break the tie. One batter later, a Cooper Pratt single brought home Rodriguez later in the inning, Pratt swiped home on a double steal to give the Mudcats a 5-2 advantage.

The Mudcats added an insurance run in the seventh on a Rodriguez sacrifice fly to give the visitors a 6-2 edge.

That was more than enough for Josh Timmerman (W, 3-0) who worked five innings allowing just a pair of runs to earn the victory.

Charleston (24-32) got a run back in the last of the ninth inning, but Christofer Carrasco (S, 2) polished off the frame to earn the save and earn a series split for the Mudcats.

Carolina returns home on Tuesday, June 11 when they face the Fredericksburg Nationals. The series will open with the Mudcats holding a five game division lead over the Lynchburg hHillcats and a six game advantage over the Nationals.

