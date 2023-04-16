Pelicans Rally Back, Win 6-5 over Hillcats in Series Finale

After falling behind 5-0 early, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored six unanswered runs to take the series finale from the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-5 on Sunday afternoon. The win earned the Pelicans a series tie and improved their record to 4-4. The Hillcats dropped to 4-5 with the loss.

The hitting came up clutch for Myrtle Beach with 12 hits for the game. Andy Garriola (4-5, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI) logged the first four-hit game of the season by a Pelican and fell just a triple shy of the cycle, while hitting the game-tying home run in the eighth. Christian Franklin (1-5, HR, 2 RBI) hit his first home run of the season on a two-run blast in the fifth. Moises Ballesteros (3-5) scored a run and hit three singles in the win.

It was a tough day on the mound for the Myrtle Beach pitching staff until Nick Hull (1-0) took the mound and allowed just one hit through the final four innings with three strikeouts. Starter Kevin Valdez made it just two outs in the first inning with two runs, one earned allowed, but struggled to find the strike zone with four walks and three wild pitches.

Lynchburg turned five hits into five runs with Juan Benjamin (1-5, 2 RBI) leading the way with a couple of runs driven in. Jose Devers (2-4) was the only Hillcat with a multi-hit performance with two singles. The Hillcats left nine on base while going just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Miguel Vinicio (0-1) blew the save and took the loss by allowing the three runs in the eighth off two hits and three walks. Starter Braunny Munoz allowed two earned runs in 4 1/3 frames off seven hits and a walk in the defeat.

The Hillcats did their damage in the first three innings, starting off with a two-run first. With runners on second and third and one out, Miguel Pabon missed a ball behind the plate as Nate Furman came home to score and Angel Zarate advanced to third. Zarate was later tagged out at home on a fielder's choice, but another run was scored as Guy Lipscomb came in on a wild pitch by Valdez.

Two more runs came in the second as Benjamin hit a two-run single with the bases loaded to extend the Lynchburg lead to 4-0.

The final run for the Hillcats came in the bottom of the third as Furman hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Marc Filia from third for a 5-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach planted their comeback with three runs scoring in the top of the fifth. Reginald Preciado led the inning off with a double and moved to third on Pabon's single. Preciado scored on a balk by Munoz on the mound. Wardquelin Vasquez would later replace Munoz and gave up a two-run home run to Franklin on his first pitch to make it a 5-3 Hillcats lead.

The eighth inning would prove to be the difference as the Pelicans marched back for three more runs. Ballesteros singled with one out and Garriola hit his second home run of the year on a two-run blast to left-center to tie the game. The following three batters walked to load the bases for Pabon, who hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field to plate the winning run.

The Pelicans return to Pelicans Ballpark to face the Augusta GreenJackets for a six-game set, with game one slated for Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

