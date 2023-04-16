GreenJackets Shut out Wood Ducks Again, Win Second Straight

April 16, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) emerged victorious against the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers), as Augusta (3-4) shut out the Wood Ducks (5-3) for the second straight game by a final score of 3-0.

Jorge Bautista (W, 1-0) made his first start of the year and was spectacular, pitching five scoreless innings. His five-inning performance was the longest outing for any GreenJackets pitcher on the season. The GreenJackets took an early lead, with David McCabe launching a two-run homer off of the scoreboard in left-center field to put the GreenJackets on top in the bottom of the first. Augusta would add to its lead in the bottom of the fifth, with Tyler Collins driving home his second run of the series to put the GreenJackets up 3-0.

After Bautista departed, flamethrower Jared Johnson entered and pitched three stellar innings in relief, striking out six batters and approaching triple-digits on the radar gun. He was followed by Elison Joseph (S, 1), who entered in the ninth and picked up his first save of the year. The GreenJackets have now limited opponents from scoring in 18 straight innings.

The GreenJackets head on the road this week to face off with Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs). The GreenJackets will be back at SRP Park on April 25th, where they will face off with rivals Columbia (Kansas City Royals) in an eight-game series. The series will feature two double-headers, a Tuesday mid-day game on Education Day, the debut of the Pavos Salvajes jerseys on the first COPA day of the season, Star Wars Day, and many more promotions. For tickets and the full promotional schedule, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.