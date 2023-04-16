Columbia Fireflies Game Notes April 16 vs Charleston

The Fireflies close out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 5:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Yoniel Curet (0-0, 9.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park Tuesday, April 18 to start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The homestand will include a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway courtesy of AMAROK and our annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services is Saturday, April 22. Tickets start at only $5 when you buy in advance at FirefliesTickets.com.

LATE OFFENSE FORCES DOUBLE HEADER SPLIT SATURDAY: The Fireflies were able to walk away with a doubleheader split Saturday night against the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. The Fireflies lost the first game 3-0, but were able to score a pair in the top of the seventh to steal the second game 2-1. Game 1 The Fireflies starting pitching remained hot as Mauricio Veliz spun four scoreless frames in his Carolina League debut. The righty fanned five hitters before handing the ball to Chazz Martinez (L, 0-1). Martinez worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning, but rain into trouble in the sixth. After striking out the first hitter he faced, the southpaw walked Xavier Isaac and then allowed a two out single to Ryan Spikes to keep the inning alive. Next, with two on, the RiverDogs drew back-to-back walks to plate the first run of the game. Game 2 Lizandro Rodriguez set the tone, singling to lead off the frame before Brett Squires and Junior Calderon drew back-to-back walks to set the table for Roger Leyton. Columbia's right fielder singled up the gut to score the Fireflies only two runs on the day. Calderon had a fantastic game, finishing 2-2 with a triple and a walk that helped advance the winning run to scoring position for Leyton in the seventh.

HISTORY IN THE HOLY CITY: Friday, the Fireflies punched out a franchise-record 20 Charleston RiverDogs hitters across nine innings. It's a feat that has only been matched nine times in the Majors and it unseats the previous Fireflies record of 18, which was set May 5, 2021. In that contest vs Augusta, the Fireflies got 18 punchouts in eight innings, with Adrian Alcantara and Cruz Noriega both setting aside six, Emilio Marquez sitting down three, Nathan Webb a pair and Patrick Smith one hitter. Friday, it was David Sandlin setting the tone for nine across five innings, then Steven Zobac punched out all six hitters he faced before Samuel Valerio wrung up a pair in an inning and Eduardo Herrera closed the door with three in the ninth.

THROWING FIRE: Thursday night, starter David Sandlin was one out away from completing five innings. The righty also fanned eight hitters, including three in the second inning as he displayed the stuff that allowed him to tally over 100 strikeouts at the University of Oklahoma in 2022.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first six games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only three runs in 27.2 innings of work (0.98 ERA). The run includes 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings from Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and David Sandlin from Tuesday-Thursday. They've also punched out a combined 26 opposing hitters. The bullpen's journey has been a bit more rocky, allowing 12 runs in their first 16.1 innings (6.61 ERA). Tonight the Fireflies will start Mauricio Veliz and Ryan Ramsey for the first time.

RAMPING UP RAMIREZ: After going 0-4 Opening Night against the Augusta GreenJackets, outfielder Jean Ramirez has hit safely in a 2023 Fireflies-best five straight games. During the run, Ramirez is 8-21 (.381) with three runs scored and two doubles. He was able to add a stolen base in last night's doubleheader too.

FIRST ONE FOR McMILLON: In his third season with the Columbia Fireflies, last night, John McMillon came into game two of the doubleheader with a one run lead in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the game for his first professional save. It was the reliever's 41st appearance in professional baseball. This season he has worked two innings, striking out five hitters without ceding a run.

