Fireflies Falter in Finale, Falling 9-2

April 16, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Ben Kudrna

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Ben Kudrna(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies couldn't hold on to an early 2-0 lead as they fell 9-2 to Charleston in the series finale at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park Sunday night.

Charleston (4-4) took the lead in the fourth and never looked back. Carlos Colmenarez tripled to clear the bases, scoring three in the fourth to give Charleston a 4-2 lead. The next inning, Charleston added a run as Ryan Spikes scored on a Dominic Keegan single.

In the seventh, the RiverDogs put the game to bed, scoring four runs on three hits and a walk. It was Keegan who had a two RBI single. At the end of the frame, the RiverDogs led Columbia 9-2.

Columbia (3-4) started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Daniel Vazquez led-off the inning with a single and Omar Hernandez was hit by a pitch to set the table for the rest of the Fireflies order. With two outs, Dionmy Salon came up and legged out an infield single that allowed both Vazquez and Hernandez to score and push the Fireflies in front 2-0.

The RiverDogs answered in the home half, as Chandler Simpson led the frame off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Simpson came home on an RBI single from Dominic Keegan that halfed the Fireflies lead.

After the off day, Columbia returns home to Segra Park, where they'll start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Tuesday at 7:05 pm. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Fayetteville has yet to name their starters.

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park Tuesday, April 18 to start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The homestand will include a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway courtesy of AMAROK and our annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services is Saturday, April 22. Tickets start at only $5 when you buy in advance at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.