Pelicans Pitching Holds Down Keys in Series Finale Victory

FREDERICK, Md. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dominated on the mound in the series finale against the Frederick Keys, winning 4-1 from Harry Grove Stadium.

In the second inning, the Pelicans (40-62, 19-16) jumped on Frederick (40-62, 11-22) starter Blaine Knight (L, 0-8). After Miguel Amaya was hit by a pitch and Cam Balego drew a walk, Grant Fennell crushed a two-run double to centerfield to make it 2-0 Pelicans.

The Keys struck back in the bottom of the second when Sean Miller singled home Cadyn Grenier, cutting the Birds lead to 2-1.

In the sixth, Myrtle Beach extended it right back. Back-to-back singles from Tyler Durna and Amaya put runners on the corners for the Pelicans. Balego plated Durna with an RBI groundout before Aramis Ademan knocked in Amaya with an RBI single to stake the Pelicans to a 4-1 advantage.

Ethan Roberts (W, 1-1) threw 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Myrtle Beach, allowing just three hits while striking out one, and Tyler Peyton earned his first save with two shutout frames.

Next, Myrtle Beach heads to Salem to take on the Red Sox for a three-game series, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. The Birds will send RHP Jeffrey Passantino (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the hill, while Salem will start RHP Daniel Gonzalez (4-7, 4.01 ERA).

