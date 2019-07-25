July 25 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Following yesterday's series and road trip opening loss, the Mudcats continue a six game road trip tonight with a doubleheader and games two and three of a three game series versus the Southern Division leading Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, NC... Tonight's twin-bill will account for games two and three of the series and the fifth and sixth of 12 second half meetings between the two teams. It will also account for the 13th and 14th of 20 overall games between Down East and Carolina this year... Carolina trails the current series 0-1 and is just 3-9 against the Wood Ducks this season, including a 1-6 record at home and 2-3 record on the road versus Down East. Carolina has lost each of its last seven games against the Wood Ducks.

Tonight's doubleheader will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network with game one streaming online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio and game two streaming online as well as airing live on The Big Dawg 98.5 FM.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at DOWN EAST WOOD DUCKS (TEXAS RANGERS)

Thursday, July 25, 2019 | Doubleheader | 5:00 PM | Game 103/104, Away Game 49/50 | Grainger Stadium (4,100) | Kinston, NC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM (G:2)

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 55-47; DE: 68-33

Streaks: CAR: L1; DE: L2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 3-7, DE: 6-4

Home Record: CAR: 32-22; DE: 29-19

Road Record: CAR: 23-25; DE: 39-14

Division Record: CAR: 20-25; DE: 34-14

Current Series: DE leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: DE leads 9-3 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 1-6 @CAR (10), 2-3 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

THU, 7/25 at DE, 5:00 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (5-5, 3.09) at Down East RHP Reid Anderson (5-5, 3.84)

THU, 7/25 at DE, TBD: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (10-6, 4.54) at Down East RHP Tim Brennan (2-0, 2.45)

FRI, 7/26 at FAY, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (4-6, 5.01) at Fayetteville RHP Luis Garcia (3-2, 3.66)

ICYMI: Aaron Ashby started and allowed just one unearned run over five and 1/3 innings pitched, but the Carolina offense was held scoreless as Sal Mendez, Jefferson Medina, Josh Advocate and Joe Kuzia combined on a three-hit shutout in Down East's 1-0 series opening victory versus the Mudcats on Wednesday afternoon at Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks brought across the first and only run of the game in the first inning after Sam Huff reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a single to right from Curtis Terry.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Despite getting their lead off batter on safely in the first, second and fifth innings the Mudcats failed to have a runner move beyond first in yesterday's game. Carolina, therefore, did not total an at bat with a runner in scoring position yesterday; marking the second time this season that Carolina went without an at bat with runners in scoring position in a game. The last time they failed to total an AB with RISP in a game was eight games ago on 7/15 in Wilmington when they were no-hit by Jonathan Bowlan.

ROAD WOES: The Mudcats are just 1-9 over their last 10 road games and just 4-10 away from home since the All-Star break... Carolina started the season 16-11 over their first eight road series, but have gone 7-14 since (six away series). The Mudcats, overall, are 23-25 on the road this season.

WHERE THEY RANK: Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 1st in the CL in home runs (15), tied for 1st in RBI (69), 2nd in slugging (.463), 8th in OPS (.781), 9th in hits (94), tied for 2nd in extra-base hits (36) and 2nd in total bases (163)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 2nd in the CL in OPS (.822), 3rd in OBP (.409), 10th in SLG (.413), 10th in hits (93), 10th in RBI (45), tied for 1st in walks (65) and 1st in runs (69)... Payton Henry is tied for 5th in the CL in home runs (10) and tied for 4th in RBI (56)... Matt Hardy is currently tied for 5th in the CL in wins (7) and tied for 6th in games (29)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for 7th in the CL in wins (6), tied for 1st in games (32) and 3rd in saves (13)... J.T. Hintzen is tied for 4th in the CL in games (31)... Cody Beckman is tied for 6th in the CL in games (30)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in ERA (3.09), 1st in innings pitched (116.1) and 1st in WHIP (1.14). Zavolas is also 1st in the CL in FIP (3.10), 2nd in xFIP (3.34), 1st in BB/9 (1.47) and 1st in K/BB (4.58)... Matt Smith is currently 3rd in the CL in ERA (3.25), 5th in K/BB (2.91), 2nd in LOB% (77.8%) and 4th in xFIP (3.65).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Feliciano, M CAR 28 7 .287 .960

Henry, P CAR 28 6 .244 .773

Corredor, A POT 26 3 .240 .629

Adams, J FAY 22 5 .212 .631

Henry, R CAR 21 3 .234 .795

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 52 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 48 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 30-22 and has totaled a 3.55 ERA (3.0 BB/9, 8.7 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 24-24 with a 4.26 ERA (3.1 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

SINCE THE BREAK: Matt Smith has pitched to a stellar 1.59 ERA over six starts since the All-Star break and is currently 3rd among qualified CL starters in second half ERA... Noah Zavolas is currently 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA over six starts in the second half and is currently 10th among qualified CL starters in ERA in the second half.

OF LATE: Carolina is just 4-9 since 7/10 and since going a perfect 6-0 in a home stand played earlier this month from 7/5 through 7/9 (versus Frederick 7/4-7/6 & Lynchburg 7/7-7/9)... The Mudcats have combined to hit just .195 with 2.8 runs/game since 7/10 and have pitched to a 3.74 ERA in that same span.

KINGS OF THE NORTH: The Mudcats are currently 35-22 versus Carolina League Northern Division teams this season. They have also gone 17-8 versus Northern Division teams since 6/11 (at FRE)... The Mudcats are just 5-16 vs. Southern Division teams since 5/24 (vs. DE, 3.5 GB before 5/24) and had suffered nine straight losses in games versus Southern Division teams (6/16 vs. WS - 7/3 at MB) before defeating the Pelicans 3-2 on 7/19 in Zebulon. They are also just 20-25 overall versus their own division this season.

TRENDING: Eddie Silva has hit safely in five straight games (.500/.471/1.471, 8-for-13 during the streak) and has slashed .391/.375/.739 with a 1.114 OPS with two, two-run home runs over his last seven games (9-for-23, 3 R, 1 3B, 2 HR, 5 RBI)... Rob Henry is batting .174/.296/.196 since returning from the IL on 7/6. He is also just 1-for-18 over his last six games (2 BB, 11 SO)... Devin Hairston is 1-for-20 over his last seven games (5 SO, .050/.095/.195) and since slashing .483/.531/.724 with a 1.255 OPS (14-for-29, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 SO) over his previous nine games.

YOU RANG: Brice Turang has hit safely in seven straight games and is batting .370/.414/.593 with a 1.006 OPS during the streak (10-for-27, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI). He was just 1-for-26 with 7 BB and 6 SO over his first seven games with Carolina before the streak... The Brewers promoted Turang to the Mudcats on 7/8 from Low-A Wisconsin where he slashed .287/.384/.376 with a .760 OPS, 21 SB and 31 RBI over 82 games with the Timber Rattlers. He was selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 Draft, and at just 19 years old, is currently the youngest player in the CL. He is currently rated as the No. 2 prospect in the Milwaukee farm system.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high 1,028 strikeouts this season (6th most in MiLB). The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts for the third straight season as they are on pace for over 1,400 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

