Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 25 at Salem)

July 25, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Looking for a series victory, the Dash wrap up their three-game set against the Red Sox on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m..

________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (15-18, 43-44) at Salem Red Sox (21-12, 46-54)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (6-0, 2.94 ERA) vs. LHP Enmanuel De Jesus (6-6, 3.97 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - Haley Toyota Field (Salem, Va.)

Game #98 (Away Game #49)

LATE COMEBACK PROPELS DASH TO WIN

Rallying back from a four-run deficit, the Dash came from behind on Wednesday afternoon to beat the Red Sox 8-6 at Haley Toyota Field. Trailing 6-2 going into the eighth inning, Winston-Salem started its comeback with one out against Andrew Politi. Jameson Fisher and Johan Cruz began the rally with back-to-back walks in the eighth, and JJ Muno followed by reaching on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Then, Yeyson Yrizarri lined a two-run single to left to cut the deficit to two. In the ninth, the Dash broke through against Andrew Schwaab. With one out, Carlos Perez, Fisher and Cruz hit consecutive singles to load the bases for Muno. Then, Muno grounded a two-run single into right to knot the score at six. After a bunt single from Yrizarri reloaded the bases, Frost drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Dash a 7-6 lead.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

DEDELOW EARNS CL POTW HONORS

Craig Dedelow was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for July 15-21, the league office announced on Monday. Over six games played last week, Dedelow went 10-for-22 (.455) with three home runs, a double, a triple, seven runs scored and seven RBIs. Thanks to this recent stretch, Dedelow now leads the CL with seven triples and a .470 slugging percentage, while ranking third with 13 homers and third with an .803 OPS.

A THIRD STOP FOR CAVANERIO

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his 13th start as a White Sox farmhand on Thursday. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in Minor League Baseball, signing with them when they were the Florida Marlins in 2011. The Dash are 9-3 in Cavanerio's starts. In six second-half starts, Cavanerio is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA. More information is available on page 3.

THE GIVE AND TAKE OFFENSIVELY

The offense has been up and down for Winston-Salem in the second half. After scoring 59 runs over a 20-game span, Winston-Salem scored 25 runs over a four-game stretch prior to Tuesday's shutout loss. Despite some early offensive struggles to start the second half, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .252), on-base percentage (1st, .335) and slugging percentage (2nd, .386). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (71) and sixth in runs scored (436).

NOT MUCH SEPARATION

Outside of Friday's 9-3 win over Wilmington and Tuesday's loss to Salem, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 31 games:

One-run games: 5-8

Two-run games: 4-4

Three-run games: 4-3

Four-run games: 1-2

DASH DOTS

Wednesday marked the first time this season that the Dash won a game when trailing after eight innings...Carolina League All-Star Luis Ledo has been dominant since the All-Star Break, posting a 0.64 ERA over nine appearances.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.