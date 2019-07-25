Pelicans Take Rubber Match

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys (11-22, 39-62) never found their footing offensively as they dropped a 4-1 contest to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (40-16, 39-62) on Super Splash Day at Nymeo Field. The Keys outhit the Pelicans but never boarded a lead-off man while scattering singles throughout the afternoon. Sean Miller had three of the Keys' seven hits, making it his third three-hit performance in the last five games. The loss gives the Pelicans the series victory.

The Pelicans took a 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to Grant Fennell's two-run double off Blaine Knight. Knight hit and walked the two batters that scored but he was lock down after that. Knight (0-8) stuck out a pair and allowed just two hits in five innings but was dealt his eighth straight loss.

The Keys got one run back in the bottom of the second. Cadyn Grenier walked, stole second, and scored Miller's RBI single.

Javier Assad was on the ropes after he walked a batter and threw over 30 pitches in the inning but managed to get out of it. He tied a career-high with four walks and struck out three in 4.2 innings.

In the sixth, Tyler Durna and Miguel Amaya hit back-to-back singles against Luis Perez and ended up scoring on a ground-ball and RBI single from Aramis Ademan to make it 4-1 Pelicans

The one run was all the Keys could muster. They were shut out the rest of the way and left 11 runners on after having a baserunner in each inning besides the eighth.

Ethan Roberts (1-1) picked up the win after tossing 2.1 scoreless frames while Tyler Peyton (S, 1) closed out the game with a flawless eighth and ninth inning.

The Keys welcome in the Potomac Nationals for a three-game, weekend series starting Friday, July 26. LHP DL Hall (3-4, 3.71) takes the mound for Frederick. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm on frederickkeys.com and the Tune In radio app.

