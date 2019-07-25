Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 25 at Frederick

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans conclude a three-game set against the Frederick Keys (a Baltimore Orioles affiliate) with the finale beginning at 12:00 p.m. This afternoon, RHP Javier Assad (3-7, 3.95 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Blaine Knight (0-7, 6.14 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

BIRDS TAKE DOWN KEYS IN COMEBACK WIN

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans erased a four-run deficit to beat the Frederick Keys 6-5 in 10 innings from Harry Grove Stadium on Wednesday. Trailing 5-1 in the eighth, the Pelicans scored four runs to tie the game at 5-5. In the 10th, Kevonte Mitchell drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single that glanced off of the shortstop Cadyn Grenier and in to left field. Garrett Kelly (W, 1-0) earned the victory for the Pelicans, throwing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Tyler Durna and Mitchell both collected a pair of hits in the win.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

The Pelicans bullpen has helped them to a strong beginning to the second half of the season. On the year, the bullpen has a 3.78 ERA, but over their last 15 games (since July 9), the 'pen has a 1.86 ERA (10 ER over 48.1 IP) and has struck out 66 batters while only walking 13 in 48.1 innings. The Birds are 9-6 over those last 15 contests. Garrett Kelly, who earned the win on Wednesday, has a 1.13 ERA over six appearances (eight innings) in July this season.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last 22 games, allowing just 55 earned runs over 184.2 innings (2.68 ERA). That ERA ranks first in the Carolina League over the last 22 contests (in which the Pelicans are 12-10). Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson, Javier Assad, Jeffrey Passantino and Alexander Vargas were strong in their starts, allowing just 36 earned runs collectively over 124.1 combined frames (2.61 ERA), striking out 104. Today's starter, Assad, looks to rebound from a tough start his last time out at Frederick. He allowed a pair of three-run homers in the same inning in his last outing at Harry Grove Stadium in May.

LET'S CHECK IN ON THAT IMPROVEMENT

After a tough first half in which the Pelicans finished a franchise-worst 21-46, the Pelicans have turned things around in the second half of the season. In the first half offensively, the Pelicans were ninth out of 10 teams in the Carolina League in batting average (.220), runs per game (3.6), and OPS (.635) while placing eighth in home runs (33). In the second half, the Birds are eighth in average (.237), third in runs per game (4.0), sixth in OPS (.682) and tied for second in home runs (22). From the mound, in the first half, Myrtle Beach was eighth in ERA (4.49) and WHIP (1.42) while, in the second half, they are fifth in ERA (3.44) and second in WHIP (1.18).

I CAN GRANT YOU THREE WISHES...

Grant Fennell became the first Pelican this season to collect multiple hits in four-straight games, doing so from July 17-21. In addition to that, he snapped a career-best six-game hitting streak on Wednesday, batting .524 (11-for-21)/.565/.667 with three doubles, three RBIs, two walks and four runs scored. Over that span, he raised his average from .215 to .246 and his OPS from .622 to .683. The former undrafted free agent is hitting .311/.382/.443 after the All-Star Break and has crushed the ball away from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark to the tune of a .853 OPS as opposed to a .503 OPS at home. That home OPS includes going 5-for-11 on the most recent homestand.

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 277 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 58 games, Sepulveda's .996 fielding percentage leads the league. He is one of two everyday second basemen in Minor League Baseball to have committed just one error and he leads all Carolina League second basemen with 46 double plays turned. The 22-year-old missed part of 2017 and all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before returning to the diamond in 2019.

WOULD YOU PLEASE LEGGO MY BALEGO

Cam Balego has been a hot hitter for the Pelicans in the second half of the season. Since the break, he is hitting .290 with an .878 OPS in 32 games, but his most impressive stats have come over his last 14 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .324/.534/.500 with a double, two home runs, five RBIs and nine runs scored. The third baseman has walked 17 times and struck out just five times in those 14 contests. He only has three strikeouts over his last 13 games as well and has walked multiple times in five different games.

PELICAN POINTS

July has seen some big performances for the Pelicans. Grant Fennell and Miguel Amaya are both hitting over .300 in the month, while the Pelicans .242 average is their highest of any month this season. On the hill, Paul Richan (1.69 ERA) and Erich Uelmen (1.66 ERA) both dominated in four July outings...The Pelicans now lead the league with 374 walks drawn. Jimmy Herron (44 BB) is ninth in the league and Carlos Sepulveda (43 BB) is 10th.

