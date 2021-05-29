Pelicans Hang on to Win 10-9 over SalemÃÂ

The Red Sox scored five runs in the ninth inning and left the bases loaded

In a game that was delayed multiple times for rain and a light failure, the Pelicans outlasted the Red Sox with a 10-9 victory on Friday night courtesy of a seven-run sixth inning. With the win, Myrtle Beach moves back to .500 at 11-11 while Salem falls to 12-10 on the season.

It was another fantastic night for Birds' catcher Pablo Aliendo (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) with another three-hit night, he's now 10-16 on the series with four RBIs and two doubles. Shortstop Kevin Made (2-4, 2B, R) also collected the first multi-hit game of his professional career. Overall, the Pelicans racked up 11 hits with 10 runs in the victory.

The win went to Myrtle Beach reliever Jose Miguel Gonzalez (2-0) after throwing 3.1 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed. Tyler Suellentrop earned the save after coming in for the final two outs of the game.

With a five-run ninth inning, Salem totaled 10 hits on the evening with nine runs. Third baseman Nicholas Northcut (3-3, 2B, 2 RBI) and first baseman Joe Davis (3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R) posted a three-hit performances while Ceddanne Rafaela (2-4, 3B, 2 R) also provided the offense for the Red Sox.

Salem threw five pitchers with Jordan DiValerio (4-1) taking the loss after blowing the save in 1.1 innings with four earned runs off three hits. Starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland threw three innings with two earned runs off two hits, he also struck out five batters while walking three.

After a delayed start because of weather, the Red Sox got on the board first with two runs in their half of the opening frame. Starter Adam Laskey got the first two outs for the Pelicans, then Jaxx Groshans walked which allowed Joe Davis to double to right field that scored Groshans. Northcut lined a ball to left-center field to make it back-to-back doubles as Davis scored to make it 2-0 Salem.

Myrtle Beach quickly got both runs back in the top of the second. Matt Mervis led the inning off with a single and both Aliendo and Jonathan Sierra drew walks on Salem starter Wu-Yelland. After Made struck out, Ethan Hearn singled to left field to bring home Mervis and get the Birds on the scoreboard. With the bases loaded, Reivaj Garcia grounded out into a fielder's choice where Aliendo was out at home. Leadoff batter Edmond Americaan came up next and drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Sierra and tie the game at two.

Salem added a run in both the fourth and the fifth innings to take control. Davis led the fourth off with another double and advanced to third on a single by Northcut. After Laskey got the next two batters out, he threw a wild pitch that scored Davis and put Salem back in front 3-2. In the fifth inning, Rafaela hit a one-out triple to center field and was plated on a sacrifice fly from Matthew Lugo to make the score 4-2.

After staying relatively quiet through the first part of the game, the Pelicans' bats came alive in the top of the sixth with seven runs, a new season-high. Aliendo singled to start the inning off with Sierra walking to put two runners on. Made then singled to make it three-straight hits, and the first run came home on a Hearn sacrifice fly to plate Aliendo. Garcia drew a walk to load the bases back up and Americaan hit a soft line drive to right field that evened the game up at four. Reliever Devon Roedahl replaced DiValerio on the mound and caused Fabian Pertuz to ground into a fielder's choice which scored Made and gave the Pelicans a 5-4 lead. Jacob Wetzel came up next and singled to plate another run, and Mervis grounded out to score the fifth run of the inning. With two runners still on, Aliendo came back up and blasted his second hit of the inning with a double to center field that scored both runners and extended the Myrtle Beach lead to 9-4.

Myrtle Beach added one more insurance run in the ninth that would prove to be important after Aliendo singled to lead off the inning for his third hit of the game. Made doubled to left field to get Aliendo to third and pitcher Cole Milam threw a wild pitch that Aliendo scored on.

The bottom of the ninth was a wild way to end the game. Jake Reindl came in to replace Gonzalez on the mound for the Birds and after getting the first batter to fly out, he walked Alex Erro and gave up a single to Rafaela. Lugo came up and loaded the bases with a single, and Groshans knocked two runs home with a base hit to left field to make the score 10-6. After Davis walked to juice the bases again, Reindl came out in favor of Suellentrop. Suellentrop struggled to find his location as he walked the first three batters he faced to plate three more runs and make it a 10-9 ball game. Also in this sequence, the lights went out in Salem and caused around a 20-minute delay in the middle of the Red Sox rally. The comeback fell short when Suellentrop struck out pinch-hitter Stephen Scott and got Erro to ground out to end the game.

The Pelicans and Red Sox will meet for the fifth game on Saturday at 6:05 with Myrtle Beach having a chance to win their second series of the season.

