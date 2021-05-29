Boone Steals Home, FredNats Win 2-1 in Rain-Shortened Affair

KINSTON, NC - The Fredericksburg Nationals beat the clock on Saturday night, playing quickly and playing well to secure a 2-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks before rain ended the contest early in the seventh inning.

With ominous forecasts throughout the evening, the game entered a delay in the top of the seventh inning before being officially called 21 minutes later. With the win, the FredNats have secured at least a split in the six-game series and have a chance to take the series in Sunday afternoon's finale.

The Wood Ducks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Bryan Peña after Evan Carter drew a leadoff walk. Peña fired an errant pick-off throw into foul territory, allowing Carter to score all the way from first base.

The FredNats answered back in the third inning off Nick Krauth (L, 0-1), taking advantage of a Wood Ducks miscue and turn the game in their favor. Braian Fernández led off the frame with a single and was replaced on base by Jeremy Ydens on a fielder's choice. Jake Boone hit a routine grounder to shortstop, but reached base on an error from Keyber Rodriguez. The FredNats made the most of the opportunity, as Jecksson Flores delivered an RBI single to tie the game and initiated a double steal one batter later. Flores drew a throw on a steal of second, and allowed Boone to take off with a steal of home for a 2-1 FredNats lead.

Peña left the bases loaded in the fourth, and was relieved by Amos Willingham (W, 1-0) in the fifth. Willingham promptly created a bases-loaded jam of his own, but was bailed out when Jayce Easley's game-tying scamper home from third on a potential wild pitch was negated due to batter's interference on Dustin Harris. Cody Freeman rapped into an inning-ending double play moments later, preserving the 2-1 FredNats lead that would keep until the skies opened up in the seventh.

The FredNats conclude their series at Down East on Sunday afternoon as they look for their first series win. First pitch from Grainger Stadium is scheduled for 1:00, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 12:45 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

