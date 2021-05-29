'Birds and Hillcats Game Postponed Due to Weather

SALISBURY, MD - Tonight's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed to a later date due to inclement weather. The Shorebirds and Hillcats will conclude their series as regularly scheduled with a single game on Sunday, May 30 at 2:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game, May 29, that was postponed will receive a digital ticket voucher in their account to use at another game of their choosing this season, based on availability. Fans are able to redeem digital vouchers for a ticket of the same value via your Shorebirds ticket account and you can learn more about redemption of vouchers and visiting our Digital Tickets FAQ Page.

Coverage of tomorrow's series finale will begin at 1:50 on Fox Sports 960 AM and MiLB.TV with Sam Jellinek on the call.

