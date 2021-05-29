Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5-29 vs Augusta GreenJackets

May 29, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Tonight, the Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets. RHP Matt Stil (2-0, 4.26 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies and right Alec Barger (0-1, 2.76 ERA) counters for the GreenJackets.

The promotional slate for the evening is loaded. Welcome to Royalty Weekend continues and the powder blue jersey auction will conclude this evening at the end of the sixth inning. You can bid on jerseys

here. Following the game, there will be a fireworks show. Finally, there will be a vaccination site at the game. Fans who get the vaccine from the Prisma Health officials at the game will receive a free Fireflies hat and a voucher for a game either June 18 or 19 where they can receive their second dose.

---

GONZALEZ COMES UP CLUTCH LATE IN 7-6 WIN OVER AUGUSTA: Herard Gonzalez hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh and had an RBI base knock to give Fireflies some insurance as they held on to win 7-6 over the Augusta GreenJackets Friday night at Segra Park. Walter Pennington (S, 2) stranded the tying run at third base in both the eighth and ninth innings. The southpaw surrendered a run to the Augusta GreenJackets (9-13) in the ninth. Kale Emshoff got things going for the Fireflies (13-8) in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, he cleared the bases, lacing a double down the left field line to push the Fireflies in front 3-0. In the second, after Diego Hernandez was walked aboard and advanced on a balk, Gonzalez lifted a sacrifice fly to left that scored the center fielder to put Columbia in front 4-0.

GAINED THE LEAD: Last night marked the 101st time Columbia and Augusta played each other. After the win, the Fireflies lead the all-time series 51-50. Columbia now leads the season series 6-4 through 10 of the 36 games the two teams will play in 2021.

MILESTONE WATCH: The Columbia Fireflies pitching staff paces the Low-A East with 279 strikeouts this season. The Charleston RiverDogs have the second most punchouts in the league this season with 264. Columbia's mark is actually good for the third-most of any team in Minor League Baseball. The Modesto Nuts have recorded the most of any of the 120 teams, with 305 this season.

COMING UP BIG IN BIG TIME SITUATIONS: After last night's bases loaded double, Kale Emshoff is 2-4 with the bases loaded this season with a triple and a double and has driven in seven RBI. Overall, with runners in scoring position, the backstop is hitting .294 with 14 of his 18 RBI on the season. He has three two baggers and a triple in those situations.

KEEP THE WHEELS CHURNING: After last night's victory over the GreenJackets, the Fireflies have won eight of their last 10 games, which is the best 10-game mark for Columbia this season. Following the next two games against the GreenJackets, Columbia starts a six-game set wit hthe Pelicans, who are in third place in the South Division.

MAGIC NUMBER: The offense has come in spurts for the Columbia Fireflies in 2021, but the magic number for the team is four. When the Fireflies score four runs in a game, they are 14-2 this season. When Columbia scores three or less in a game, they are 0-6.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun seven scoreless innings and has fanned 13 batters while allowing only one hit. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .121 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 0.80.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.