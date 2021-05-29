Saturday's Game Postponed

May 29, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release







The Salem Red Sox and Myrtle Beach Pelicans will play a doubleheader tomorrow with the first game starting at 2:05pm. The second game will begin thirty minutes after the completion of the first game. Gates open at 1:00pm, and 12:45pm for Season Ticket Holders.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for tomorrow's game, or any other Red Sox home game during the regular season in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.