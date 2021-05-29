Saturday's Game Postponed
May 29, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release
The Salem Red Sox and Myrtle Beach Pelicans will play a doubleheader tomorrow with the first game starting at 2:05pm. The second game will begin thirty minutes after the completion of the first game. Gates open at 1:00pm, and 12:45pm for Season Ticket Holders.
Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for tomorrow's game, or any other Red Sox home game during the regular season in 2021.
