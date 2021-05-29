Mudcats and Cannon Ballers Postponed in Zebulon

ZEBULON - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow - Sunday, May 30 - beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium.

The Five County Stadium gates will open at 12:00 p.m. before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. doubleheader start time. Tickets are available by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287), by visiting carolinamudcats.com and by visiting the Five County Stadium box office.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Saturday's postponed game for seats to a future regular season home game for an equal value ticket. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking.

Sunday's twin-bill will still include $6.00 box seat tickets as part of the WakeMed Five County Family Sunday promotion. Fans will additionally be able to play catch on the Five County Stadium field following the conclusion of game two.

Left-hander Brendan Murphy (1-0, 3.00) will start for the Mudcats in game one of Sunday's twin-bill. Michele Vassalotti (0-1, 7.71) will start for Carolina in game two. Both games will be shortened to seven innings each and a 30-minute break will occur following the conclusion of game one.

