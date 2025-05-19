Pedro Gallese Denies Messi a Goal
May 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2025
- LA Galaxy Fight Back to Earn 2-2 Draw against LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Draws LA Galaxy 2-2 on the Road - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- Jameson© Irish Whiskey Joins Together with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride in New Partnership Deal
- Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations
- Inter&Co Stadium Ready to Welcome Back Orlando City and Orlando Pride for Regular Season Returns
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award
- Orlando City SC Falls on the Road to New York Red Bulls