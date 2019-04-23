Payano Powers Riders to 1-0 Win
April 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
N. LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Pedro Payano didn't allow a hit in five innings Tuesday and the Riders shut out Arkansas for the second consecutive night in a 1-0 win Tuesday night.
SYNOPSIS
* Payano roared out of the gates, recording each of his first eight outs on strikeouts. He finished with nine overall in five innings of work to earn the win.
* The Riders plated the game's only run in the top of the first on an RBI single from Andretty Cordero.
* Newly promoted righty Emmanuel Clase made his Double-A debut in the eighth, tossing a 1-2-3 frame to preserve the shutout.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Pedro Payano: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (W)
* Emmanuel Clase: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
* Jairo Beras: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (S)
* Andretty Cordero: 1-for-4, RBI
NEWS AND NOTES
* The RoughRiders have not allowed a run in their last 23 innings.
* Frisco's consecutive shutout wins are the club's first since August 2017.
* Tony Sanchez had his 12-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Arkansas, Wednesday, 11:00 am
RHP Jonathan Hernandez (1-1, 3.45) vs. RHP Darren McCaughan (0-1, 3.18)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Images from this story
|
Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Pedro Payano
