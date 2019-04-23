Payano Powers Riders to 1-0 Win

N. LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Pedro Payano didn't allow a hit in five innings Tuesday and the Riders shut out Arkansas for the second consecutive night in a 1-0 win Tuesday night.

SYNOPSIS

* Payano roared out of the gates, recording each of his first eight outs on strikeouts. He finished with nine overall in five innings of work to earn the win.

* The Riders plated the game's only run in the top of the first on an RBI single from Andretty Cordero.

* Newly promoted righty Emmanuel Clase made his Double-A debut in the eighth, tossing a 1-2-3 frame to preserve the shutout.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Pedro Payano: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (W)

* Emmanuel Clase: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

* Jairo Beras: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (S)

* Andretty Cordero: 1-for-4, RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

* The RoughRiders have not allowed a run in their last 23 innings.

* Frisco's consecutive shutout wins are the club's first since August 2017.

* Tony Sanchez had his 12-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Arkansas, Wednesday, 11:00 am

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (1-1, 3.45) vs. RHP Darren McCaughan (0-1, 3.18)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

