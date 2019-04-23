RockHounds Blank the Drillers

The RockHounds "Frankenstein-ed" (pieced together) single runs in four different innings, with Tulsa errors contributing to three of them. The offense (and Drillers defense) may not have been "pretty," but the pitching was a thing of beauty. Parker Dunshee combined with relievers Trey McNutt and Kyle Finnegan on a four-hit shutout as the RockHounds won the opener of a four game series at Security Bank Ballpark with a 4-0 win over the Tulsa Drillers.

Dunshee, who was facing Dustin May in a match-up of prospects, went seven innings, scattering four hits and two walks while striking out six. May, who is rated the Los Angeles Dodgers' top pitching prospect (and is LA's # 2 prospect overall) went five innings and allowed two runs (one earned on three hits and two walks while striking out three. The Justin, Texas, native took the loss but lowered his season ERA to 1.89 (overall, three of the four runs Tulsa pitching allowed were unearned).

Dunshee, ranked among the Oakland A's top 20 prospects by virtually all sources, allowed three runs in five innings at Frisco in his first start of the season. In his three starts since, he has allowed a total of three runs over a combined 18 innings (a 1.50 ERA).

Kevin Merrell scored two runs and drove in another for the RockHounds and Chase Calabuig continued to impress since joining the club from Beloit of the (Single-A) Midwest League last week (he took the roster spot of Luis Barrera, who was placed in the injured List). Calabuig went 2-for-3 (plus a walk) with an RBI and is 4-for-8 with a triple and three RBI in his last two games.

The RockHounds snapped a two-game slide (both on walk-off losses at Frisco) and improved to 10-8 for the season.

The 'Hounds and Drillers continue their four-game series Tuesday evening at 6:30 at Rocky Town.

Notables

The shutout was the RockHounds' third of the season (they blanked Frisco, 3-0, on Opening Night and Amarillo, 9-0, on April 15).

Frisco defeated Arkansas (in a match-up of division leaders), also by a 4-0 score, to stay one game ahead of the RockHounds in the Texas League South. The RoughRiders are now 11-7 and the 'Hounds are 10-8. Corpus Christi and Amarillo both fell against their North Division opponents Monday night, leaving the Hooks (8-10) three games back and the Sod Poodles (7-11) four games behind the Riders.

Monday's games opened "chapter two" of the Texas League season, the start of 15 games of cross-division play.

Next Game

Tuesday, April 23 vs. Tulsa Drillers

Security Bank Ballpark 6:30 p.m.

- Second of a four-game-game series and an eight-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:15 p.m.

Probable Starters

TUL: J.D. Martin (LH, 0-2, 7.27)

RH: Grant Holmes (RH, 1-1, 5.19)

