Hooks to Benefit Trooper Moises Sanchez on First Responders Night

The Corpus Christi Hooks host "First Responders Night" at Whataburger Field on Wednesday, April 24.

When fans use promo code "First Responders" to purchase discounted tickets to the game, a portion of the game's ticket proceeds will go to the Texas State Troopers Association benefiting Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who was shot and critically wounded in the line of duty in South Texas earlier this month.

Additionally, the Hooks will match the winning amount from Wednesday's 50/50 raffle to donate to the Texas State Troopers Association for Trooper Sanchez and his family as he continues to recover.

Emergency vehicles will be on display on the main plaza and a first responders pregame parade will take place.

Using promo code "First Responders" over the phone or at the box office, discounted prices for the April 24 game vs. the Northwest Arkansas Naturals are as follows: Field Reserve ($12), Reserved ($10), Berm ($5).

Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or stop by the Whataburger Field Box Office to purchase tickets.

