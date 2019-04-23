Tyler O'Neill Rehab Assignment in Springfield Begins Tonight

April 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced OF Tyler O'Neill is expected to begin a Major League rehab assignment for the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field on Tuesday, April 23.

The Cardinals take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles tonight at 6:30pm (gates open 5:30pm). Tonight's game is also a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, with hot dogs available all night for just a buck. Click the link below for tickets!

The St. Louis Cardinals 2018 Minor League Player of the Year, O'Neill made his Major League debut with St. Louis on April 19, 2018 at Chicago (NL). The 23-year-old British Columbia native hit nine home runs in 61 games with St. Louis and 26 home runs in just 64 games with Triple-A Memphis in 2018. He has 127 home runs over 519 career minor league games, and leads all minor leaguers in home runs since 2015. O'Neill has been on the I.L. since April 16.

Acquired from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for LHP Marco Gonzales on July 21, 2017, O'Neill has never appeared in a Springfield Cardinals uniform after being assigned directly to Memphis following his acquisition.

O'Neill became the first Cardinals rookie to homer in three straight games (5/19-21) since Paul DeJong (7/7-9, '17) and was the third MLB rookie to pull off the feat in 2018 (Ohtani 4/3-6 & Villanueva 4/14-16). He hit his first MLB home run off Luis Garcia (PHI) on May 19, 2018, and ranked 10th among NL rookies in homers. His nine home runs in his first 61 Major League games ranked ninth most in Cardinals history. He led the Cardinals with a .523 slugging percentage after the All-Star break.

O'Neill is a 2018 Baseball America Triple-A All-Star, a three-time Post-Season All-Star ('15, '16, '18), a two-time MiLB Organizational All-Star for Seattle ('15, '16), a 2016 Baseball America Double-A All-Star, a 2016 Baseball America Minor League All-Star, and a 2016 Futures Game Selection, among numerous other Minor League awards and honors.

A native of Canada, O'Neill played for the Canadian Junior National Team in 2012. His father, Terry, is a former Mr. Canada, winning the national body building title in 1975. In the offseason, O'Neill resides in Burnaby, British Columbia.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.