Sod Poodles Drop Series Opener in Springfield

Springfield, Missouri - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell 13-7 in their series opener against the Springfield Cardinals on Monday night at Hammons Field to begin an eight-game road trip.

Amarillo starter Adrian Morejon was removed from the game after facing just one batter, following a visit to the mound from the Sod Poodles training staff.

Blake Rogers replaced Morejon in the first inning and would allow a three-run homer to Dylan Carlson as the Cardinals took a 3-0 lead.

After Springfield tacked on another run in the second, Edward Olivares popped his fourth home run of the season with a two-run shot to right field against Springfield lefty Evan Krucynski. The Sod Poodles trailed 4-2.

The Cardinals put up five runs in the fourth against righty Dauris Valdez to make it a 9-2 ballgame.

Amarillo battled back in the fifth, scoring two runs on an error by Cardinals third baseman Elehuris Montero and later plating another run on Owen Miller's RBI single.

In the sixth, Luis Torrens started the frame with a solo home run to right field. His first long ball of the season pulled Amarillo to a 9-6 deficit.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the sixth against Amarillo righty Kazuhisa Makita, though all three runs were unearned. Left-hander Paco Rodriguez made his Amarillo debut and allowed an unearned run in 2.1 innings of work.

A bright spot for the Sod Poodles continued to be the play of outfielder Rodrigo Orozco, who collected three hits, walked twice, and scored two runs.

The Sod Poodles and Cardinals continue their series on Tuesday night at Hammons Field. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

Rodrigo is Rollin': Amarillo outfielder Rodrigo Orozco is off to a tremendous start at Double-A. In his first four games with the Sod Poodles, Orozco is 8-for-15 with a home run, five RBI, six runs scored, five walks, and three doubles. He holds an .650 on-base percentage.

Set the Hook: The Sod Poodles won their second straight series over the Corpus Christi Hooks Saturday night by a final score of 6-3. In the two series, the Sod Poodles have combined for four wins in six games. Amarillo also outscored Corpus Christi by a total of 46-41.

Stay Hot: Jorge Ona hit his fourth and fifth home runs of the season Saturday night against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Ona is tied for second on the team with five home runs alongside Brad Zunica. Buddy Reed leads the squad with six big flies.

Ridiculous Reggie: Amarillo's right-hander Reggie Lawson was brilliant Saturday night tossing five innings of four-hit baseball. Lawson allowed only one earned run and struck out seven Corpus Christi batters in route to his first win of the season on Saturday night.

Friendly Confines: After the Sod Poodles victory on Saturday night, they have improved their record at HODGETOWN to 6-4. Five of their six wins at home have come against the Corpus Christi Hooks plus a lone victory against the Midland RockHounds back on April 9 when they won by a final score of 8-2.

Bullish Pen: The Amarillo bullpen Saturday night made up of Andres Munoz and Emmanuel Ramirez combined for four innings and only allowed two earned runs while fanning seven Hooks batters.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have slugged 27 home runs this season in 17 games which leads the Texas League. Buddy Reed has collected six home runs for Amarillo, followed by Brad Zunica and Jorge Ona with five big flies, Edward Olivares has four homers, while Owen Miller has belted two homers, and Hudson Potts with one long ball for the Sod Poodles.

Movin'On Up: After batting .273 with nine hits, two home runs, six walks, and four RBI in just ten games with the Sod Poodles, Peter Van Gansen was promoted to Triple-A El Paso Thursday afternoon. This is Van Gansen's second stint in Triple-A the other was in 2017 when Van Gansen played 21 games with El Paso.

