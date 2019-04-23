Cardinals Win First Ever Matchup with Sod Poodles, 13-7

April 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (6-12) pushed their home record to 6-2 with a 13-7 win Monday night over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-11) in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The Sod Poodles are the newest member of the Texas League and the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Roel Ramirez (1-0)

L: LHP Adrian Morejon (0-3)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Cardinals CF Dylan Carlson mashed a three-run homer with no outs in the first inning that gave Springfield a 3-0 lead that it would never relinquish.

- Springfield's bats answered two pushes from the Amarillo offense. After the Sod Poodles cut a 4-0 hole to 4-2 in the third inning, home runs from 3B Elehuris Montero (2) and 2B Irving Lopez (6) and a two-run double by 1B Evan Mendoza pushed the Cardinals lead to 9-2 in the fourth. The Soddies pulled within 9-6 by the sixth inning, but Springfield answered with three in the bottom of the sixth and another run in the seventh to pull away again.

NOTABLES:

- Four different Cardinals finished with at least three RBIs, with Mendoza (3-for-5) leading the way with four. Lopez (3-for-5), Carlson (3-for-4) and Montero (2-for-5) all knocked in three runs.

-SS Kramer Robertson, Carlson and Lopez combined for nine of the 13 Springfield runs that crossed home plate, each scoring three times.

- Lopez's home run was his sixth of the season, matching the single-season career high for the 23-year-old second baseman set in 2018 between Low-A Peoria and High-A Palm Beach in 110 games. His six homers this year have come in just 15 games.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals and Sod Poodles face off in Game 2 on Tuesday night at 6:30pm with gates opening at 5:30pm.

Tuesday is a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, with hot dogs available all night for just a buck!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.