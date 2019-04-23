Cardinals Win First Ever Matchup with Sod Poodles, 13-7
April 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (6-12) pushed their home record to 6-2 with a 13-7 win Monday night over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-11) in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
The Sod Poodles are the newest member of the Texas League and the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.
DECISIONS:
W: RHP Roel Ramirez (1-0)
L: LHP Adrian Morejon (0-3)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
- Cardinals CF Dylan Carlson mashed a three-run homer with no outs in the first inning that gave Springfield a 3-0 lead that it would never relinquish.
- Springfield's bats answered two pushes from the Amarillo offense. After the Sod Poodles cut a 4-0 hole to 4-2 in the third inning, home runs from 3B Elehuris Montero (2) and 2B Irving Lopez (6) and a two-run double by 1B Evan Mendoza pushed the Cardinals lead to 9-2 in the fourth. The Soddies pulled within 9-6 by the sixth inning, but Springfield answered with three in the bottom of the sixth and another run in the seventh to pull away again.
NOTABLES:
- Four different Cardinals finished with at least three RBIs, with Mendoza (3-for-5) leading the way with four. Lopez (3-for-5), Carlson (3-for-4) and Montero (2-for-5) all knocked in three runs.
-SS Kramer Robertson, Carlson and Lopez combined for nine of the 13 Springfield runs that crossed home plate, each scoring three times.
- Lopez's home run was his sixth of the season, matching the single-season career high for the 23-year-old second baseman set in 2018 between Low-A Peoria and High-A Palm Beach in 110 games. His six homers this year have come in just 15 games.
WHAT'S ON DECK:
-The Cardinals and Sod Poodles face off in Game 2 on Tuesday night at 6:30pm with gates opening at 5:30pm.
Tuesday is a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, with hot dogs available all night for just a buck!
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 23, 2019
- Sod Poodles Drop Series Opener in Springfield - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Cardinals Win First Ever Matchup with Sod Poodles, 13-7 - Springfield Cardinals
- RockHounds Blank the Drillers - Midland RockHounds
- Frisco Blanks Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Three Errors Hurt Drillers in Loss to RockHounds - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.