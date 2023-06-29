Patriots' Power Display Pulverizes Baysox For Second Straight Day
June 29, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Bowie Baysox by a score of 11-3 on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland.
The win sends the Patriots to 2-0 in the second half, improving their overall record to a season-best 18 games over .500 at 44-26.
Somerset set a new Double-A franchise record with 10 extra-base hits. Their five home runs matched the season-high mark that they set six days prior on June 23 vs. New Hampshire.
RHP Richard Fitts (5.1 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 4 K, 3 HR) earned his fourth win of the season.
Fitts' streak of six straight quality starts came to an end, when he was removed from the game with one out in the sixth inning. The quality start streak is the longest by any pitcher in Minor League Baseball in 2023.
SS Trey Sweeney (1-for-5, RBI, R, HR, K) homered for the sixth time in his last 10 games.
During the month of June, Sweeney has hit 8 of his 11 HR, while slashing .282/.362/.602 with 18 RBI, 16 R and 11 BB.
C Austin Wells (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2 2B, BB, K) extended his season-best hit streak to seven straight games.
During the seven-game hit streak, Wells is 9-for-30 with 6 RBI, 3 R, HR, 4 2B and 3 BB. The seven-game hit streak is tied with four other players (including Mickey Gasper) for the longest active streak in the Eastern League.
DH Everson Pereira (1-for-5, 2 RBI, R, HR, 3 K) homered for a second consecutive game and the third time in four games since returning from injury for Somerset.
The homer extended Pereira's season-best on-base streak to 16 games. During the streak, which dates back to May 16, Pereira is slashing .418/.484/.800 with 12 RBI, 11 R, 6 HR, 8 BB and a 1.284 OPS.
1B T.J. Rumfield (1-for-4, 3 RBI, R, HR, K) hit his 14th homer of the season and led the Patriots with 3 RBI.
LF Jeisson Rosario (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, HR, 2B, 2 K) hit his ninth homer of the season and collected his third multi-hit game in the last four games.
RF Aaron Palensky (2-for-5, RBI, R, HR, 2B) hit his third homer of the season for Somerset and his 15th total on the year, continuing to extend a career-high mark.
