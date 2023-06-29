June 29, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP SERIES FINALE Portland got on the board first in the bottom of the third after Tyler McDonough reached on a single before stealing second base. He came home to score on a pair of fielding errors and Portland led, 1-0. A two-run single from Matt Kroon put Reading on the board in the top of the fifth. Reading went on to plate three runs in the top of the sixth after an RBI triple from Nick Podkul, a sacrifice fly from Ethan Wilson, and an RBI double from Cam Cannon. Phillip Sikes launched his third homer of the season in the bottom of the seventh over the Maine Monster and with this two-run shot Portland was within two. In the top of the eighth, Podkul hit his second RBI triple of the day before an RBI single from Casey Martin put Reading on top, 7-3.

CEDDANNE CLIMBS CLOSER TO BOSTON Yesterday, Ceddanne Rafaela was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Rafaela concluded his time with the Sea Dogs this season sporting a team-leading .294 batting average, 72 hits, 18 doubles, 37 RBI and 30 stolen bases over 60 games. Rafaela has appeared in 131 Sea Dogs games total after finishing the 2022 season with the Double-A club.

SPACKE WAS SPECTACULAR Dylan Spacke fired a combined 5.1 scoreless innings of relief in last week's series against Reading. Across those two outings, Spacke allowed just three hits while tacking on five strikeouts. He did not walk a single batter.

TOP DOGS After the first half, Ceddanne Rafaela led the team with a .294 batting average while also leading the team in hits (72), doubles (18), and stolen bases (30). Rafaela and Niko Kavadas tied for the most RBI (37), while Kavadas led the team in home runs (12) and walks (56). Nick Yorke led the team with 47 runs. For Portland pitching, Brian Van Belle sported a team-best 2.61 ERA across a team-leading 76.0 innings pitched. CJ Liu recorded the most strikeouts with 76 across fourteen games in the first half. Luis Guerrero recorded a team-leading twelve saves after appearing in the most games (25).

SEA DOGS STREAKS Alex Binelas is riding a six-game hit streak ahead of tonight's game dating back to June 17th. After last week's series, five of his eight hits were for extra bases after he recorded two doubles and three home runs against Reading. Tyler McDonough has scored a run in five consecutive games with a streak dating back to June 17th. Marcelo Mayer is also riding a pair of streaks as he has recorded an RBI in each of his four last games while also working a walk in each of those games in streaks that date back to June 21st.

NEW BEGINNINGS The first half of the regular season concluded Sunday with the Sea Dogs finishing in second place of the Northeast Division with a 40-29 record overall. After the first half, the Somerset Patriots clinched the first Northeast Division playoff spot, while the Erie SeaWolves clinched in the Southwest Division. After the final day of the first half, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats finished in fourth place with a 34-33 record overall.

SCOUTING THE FISHER CATS Coming into this series, the Sea Dogs hold the advantage with a 8-4 record against the Fisher Cats this season. Portland has won both series against the Fisher Cats coming into this week.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 29, 2000 - The Portland Sea Dogs play an exhibition game against the Florida Marlins at Hadlock Field. Ross Gload hit for the cycle leading the Sea Dogs to a 9-2 win before a record crowd of 6,910 (before the ballpark expanded). A home run contest took place prior to the game - Kevin Millar took individual honors with 6 home runs and the Sea Dogs won the home run contest, 17-16 behind 5 homers from manager Rick Renteria.

PITCHING PREVIEW Isaac Coffey takes the mound for Portland for his second start the Sea Dogs. In his last outing, he made his Double-A debut June 21st against Reading and tossed 2.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out three. He gave up one home run.

