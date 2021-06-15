Patriots Offense and Otto Too Much for Squirrels
June 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (23-13) powered past the Richmond Flying Squirrels (21-16) 10-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night.
The Patriots lit up the scoreboard with 16 hits, including five players with two or more in the game. Donny Sands led the way with two home runs (4, 5) in his 3-for-4 night.
After a Vince Hernandez home run (6) briefly tied the game in the second, the Patriots put up nine unanswered runs to break the game open.
Diego Castillo plated four of Somerset's runs with a two-run homer (6) in the third and a two-run single in the fifth.
"I feel really good at the plate," Castillo said in the postgame press conference. "I'm trying to hit the ball on the barrel all the time. That's the key right now."
Oswald Peraza tripled and scored three times in an impressive 3-for-4 home debut.
New York Yankees rehabbing slugger Luke Voit went 1-for-4 with a single. He also hit a hard-liner to short and a ball caught at the warning track in right for two of his outs.
Not to get lost in the offensive outburst and excitement surrounding Voit, Glenn Otto (W, 3-2) tied his season and career-high with 14 strikeouts over seven stellar innings. He allowed the early home run, but then scattered just two hits the rest of the game.
"I'm just trying to execute every pitch I can," Otto said. "We work hard in between starts so that it's easier on me to just go out and attack and execute each pitch."
The Patriots and the Flying Squirrels continue the series on Wednesday night with a 7:05 pm game at TD Bank Ballpark.ark June 15, 2021
Images from this story
|
Oswald Peraza and Diego Castillo of the Somerset Patriots
