Early Lead Holds as Sea Dogs Take Game One over Rumble Ponies

June 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after the second inning and were able to go on and take game one over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 9-4. The Sea Dogs improve to 21-16 while the Rumble Ponies drop to 11-25. Portland remains 2.5 games out of first place behind the Somerset Patriots.

Portland starter Frank German (2-3, 5.91 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five. Josh Walker (2-1, 4.18 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.2 innings allowing five runs on six hits while walking two and striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs started scoring in the first inning. Jeisson Rosario reached on a lead-off single then scored on an RBI double by Joey Meneses.

Portland plated four more runs in the top of the second inning. Ryan Fitzgerald drew a walk then it was back-to-back singles by Jhonny Pereda and Grant Williams to load the bases. Rosario then hit a two-run double into the right field corner and the Sea Dogs led, 3-0. Tate Matheny then deposited a two-run single to centerfield, extending Portland's lead, 5-0.

Binghamton scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Hayden Senger drove Jake Mangum home with an RBI single and the Rumble Ponies were on the board, 5-1.

The Rumble Ponies plated another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a leadoff walk by Quinn Brodey, Luis Carpio drove him home with a single and the Rumble Ponies continued to trail, 5-2.

Grant Williams led off the seventh inning with a triple to right centerfield then scored on another RBI single by Rosario and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 6-2.

Two bases loaded walks in the bottom of the seventh inning moved two more runs across for the Rumble Ponies and Portland led, 6-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ryan Fitzgerald reached second base on a fielding error and came around to score on an RBI single by Jhonny Pereda. Tate Matheny then drew a walk. With two runners on base, Triston Casas hit a triple to the left centerfield wall and Portland continued to lead, 9-4.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies meet again tomorrow night, June 16 at 6:35pm. Portland will send RHP Josh WInckowski (2-1, 2.39 ERA) to the mound. RHP Adam Oller (1-3, 5.18 ERA) will start for Binghamton.

