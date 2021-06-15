June 15, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIRST TIME THIS SEASON - The Portland Sea Dogs face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for the first time this season. Since the start of the season, the Sea Dogs have faced three opponents and the Rumble Ponies will make four. Binghamton is currently 11-24 and is in fourth place in the Northeast Division. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games while the Sea Dogs are 4-6.

HIT CITY - The Sea Dogs lead Double-A with 315 hits as a team this season. Portland has 64 doubles, six triples and 39 home runs. The Chattanooga Lookouts are second with 313 hits. Portland is also third in Double-A in batting average (.261) and sixth in slugging percentage (.421).

NOT A FREQUENT OCCURRENCE - The Sea Dogs do not strike out very often. Only the Chattanooga Lookouts (274) have struck out less than Portland (285).

CASTELLNOS LIKES THE MONTH OF JUNE - So far in the month of June, Pedro Castellanos is hitting .324 with a double, triple and four home runs. He also has 7 RBI with 9 runs. He leads the team currently in average (.324) and slugging (.730) in the second month of the season.

LONGEST LOSING STREAK OF THE SEASON - Portland is currently in the midst of the longest losing streak of the season, dropping four-straight games to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The longest losing streak of the season until this point was 5/14 - 5/16 against the Hartford Yard Goats.

STILL IN SECOND PLACE - Despite the four-game losing streak, the Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Double-A Northeast League. The Somerset Patriots are 2.5 games ahead of Portland. The Patriots and Sea Dogs face each other for the first time next week at Hadlock Field.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German takes the mound for the first game of the series tonight. He last started 6/9 vs New Hampshire and tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four. German has not allowed a home run in 14.2 innings

