Ponies Fall to Sea Dogs in Series Opener at Mirabito
June 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-25) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 9-4 on Tuesday evening in the series opener at Mirabito Stadium.
Portland (21-16) raced out to a 5-0 lead highlighted by a four-run second against Ponies starter Josh Walker (2-1). Walker allowed five runs and six hits over 5.2 IP suffering his first loss of the year. He settled down though and at one point retired 10 Portland hitters in a row to keep the Ponies within striking distance. Binghamton scored runs in the third and fourth to make it a 5-2 game on RBI singles from Hayden Senger and Luis Carpio.
With Portland ahead 6-2 in the seventh the Ponies again inched closer with a bases loaded walk to Mark Vientos followed by Quinn Brodey being hit by a pitch to force home another run. That would be the closest Binghamton would get though as Portland tacked on three in the ninth, capped off by a two-run triple from Triston Casas.
The series continues Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:35 PM and pregame coverage getting underway at 6:20 on MiLB.com
POSTGAME NOTES: The Ponies were 2-14 with runners in scoring position with 11 left on base...Luis Carpio was 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI, he has now hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games...Carlos Cortes, Hayden Senger, Mark Vientos, Quinn Brodey, and Carpio all had multi-hit games...Binghamton has dropped three straight.
