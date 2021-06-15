Rumble Ponies Release July Promotions & Tickets

June 15, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are excited to announce the release of our July Promotional Schedule and Tickets, which features fireworks, promotional giveaway, and family fun.

The Rumble Ponies continue traditional day of the week promotions including Two for Tuesdays (Bud Light, 92.5 KGB), We Care Wednesdays (M&T Bank, Magic 101.7), Thirsty Thursdays (Labatt Blue, 98.1 The Hawk), Fireworks Friday (Miller Auto Team), and Sunday Family Funn Day (B107.5).

The July promotions schedule also brings back some fan favorites and adds in some new, fun promotions.

Highlights from the July Promotions Schedule include:

July 6: Teacher Appreciation Night (Essential Workers Week, sponsored by Mirabito and Visions FCU)

July 7: Police Appreciation Night (Essential Workers Week, sponsored by Mirabito and Visions FCU)

July 8: Fire/EMS Appreciation Night (Essential Workers Week, sponsored by Mirabito and Visions FCU)

July 9: Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series

July 10: Heroes Night & Healthcare Workers Appreciation (Essential Workers Week, sponsored by Mirabito and Visions FCU), Bark in the Park

July 11: Wands and Wizards Day (B107.5), Kids Run the Outfield

July 23: Olum's Furniture Frenzy Night, Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series

July 24: Pete Alonso Bobblehead Giveaway (First 900 Fans, Visions Federal Credit Union), Bark in the Park

July 25: Christmas in July (B107.5), Kids Run the Outfield

Fans attending games in July can also expect to see new seating layouts with Full Capacity Sections and Socially Distanced Sections inside of Mirabito Stadium. Full Capacity Sections will allow fans to sit next to one another and are located in Sections 4, 5, 7, 18, 103, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 112, and 114. All remaining sections in Mirabito Stadium are now Socially Distanced Sections replacing previous pod seating and allowing fans to sit next to others in their party while also distancing from other spectators.

For tickets to all remaining June home games and July home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.