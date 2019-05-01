Patriots Hold on to Beat Rockers 7-6

May 1, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (4-2) defeated the High Point Rockers (3-3) 7-6 at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday evening to take the inaugural series between the two teams.

The Patriots exploded for an early seven-run lead in the bottom of the first inning. An error started off the scoring before Ramon Flores plated a run on an RBI double. Yovan Gonzalez's RBI single was later followed by a bases loaded two-run double by Justin Pacchioli. Craig Massey then closed out the scoring in the inning with a two-run double and a 7-0 advantage.

"I've been trying to stay more in the middle of the field after the first few games," said Massey, who finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. "I wasn't really concerned because I saw that I was putting the ball in play."

After that, all the offense came from the Rockers, who scored six straight runs to cut the lead to 7-6. An RBI double by Hector Gomez made the score 7-1 after six innings.

A five-run eighth inning made it a one-run ballgame. Gomez struck again with an RBI double and Dante Bichette Jr. then doubled home another run. Shane Opitz and Josh Mazzola each followed with RBI singles to close the gap to the 7-6 final.

Liam O'Sullivan (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters for the win. Tyler Herron (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing seven runs -four earned- in three innings pitched. Mike Antonini earned his third save of the season with a perfect ninth inning pitched and two strikeouts.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road until Thursday, May 9th when the team returns to TD Bank Ballpark for a 6:35 pm game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. The game features Dancing With The Patriots Night. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.