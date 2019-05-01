High Point Rockers Opening Day Festivities Announced

High Point, N.C. - The High Point Rockers announced today the timeline and location for all Opening Day activities. Beginning with a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:00pm on Thursday, May 2nd, the night will be a celebration of all the hard work of numerous people and entities in the City of High Point to help bring professional baseball to the City.

"This is going to be a very exciting day for all of us," noted Ken Lehner, Rockers Team President. "You only have your inaugural Opening Day once and we have put together a celebration just as historic as the event itself. Memories are guaranteed!"

Beginning at 5:00pm, members of the City of High Point, the Downtown Transformation Board, Forward High Point, and the Rockers will address the public to look back on the transformation from concept to reality. The event is open to the public and will take place at the Fred and Barbara Wilson Plaza, located at the corner of Church Avenue and North Elm Street.

At 5:30pm, the ribbon will be cut and the gates will open for the first time ever for a Rockers baseball game. Fans will be led through the gates by numerous city officials, donors of High Point Baseball, Inc., members of the Forward High Point and the Downtown Transformation Board, and the Rockers manager, Jamie Keefe. From there, they will be able to enjoy a special pre-game concert from the Sleeping Booty Band.

The first 5,000 fans through the gates will also receive a commemorative Opening Day ticket to keep as a memento of the historic event. Following the final out, be sure to stick around for post-game fireworks and another performance from the Sleeping Booty Band.

While the first-ever home game has Standing Room Only tickets available, seats are still available for the remainder of the historic Opening Weekend. All four games feature excitement and fun with Fireworks each of the first three nights including 80's Night with a post-game performance from "Kids in America" on May 3rd; Star Wars Night, benefitting The Grown Ups Benefit on May 4th; and the first-ever Family Funday, presented by Bethany Medical Center, with pre-game autographs and a post-game kids run the bases on May 5th. Tickets are still available for each game by sliding to HighPointRockers.com, calling (336) 888-1000 or by visiting the team office at 214 Lindsay Street.

