Ninth Inning Rally Propels Bees Over Revolution

May 1, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(York, PA) - The New Britain Bees (2-3) defeated the York Revolution (1-4) 5-4 at PEOPLEs Bank Park on Wednesday evening to even up the three-game series between inter-division rivals at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara registered a no-decision in the ballgame after firing four scoreless innings on five hits allowed, walking one while striking out three. York starting pitcher Ross Detwiler also did not factor in the game's final outcome after giving up two runs on eight hits across six innings of work, striking out two.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead against Detwiler in the top half of the second inning when Bijan Rademacher tripled to the wall in left centerfield and was able to cross the plate on a throwing error made by shortstop Ryan Dent on the relay to third base. The visitors made it 2-0 in their favor in the fifth frame when Alexi Amarista plated Jonathan Galvez with an RBI base knock after Galvez began the rally with a clean single. York answered right back the next half inning to tie the contest on back to back singles by Melky Mesa and Telvin Nash, with Mesa's coming by way of the infield variety. Down 4-2 in the top of the ninth, New Britain rallied to jump back out in front with three unanswered runs to give the game its final score of 5-4, highlighted by a game-tying two-run double into the left field corner off the bat of Galvez and a sacrifice fly from Amarista, making a winner out of reliever Jose Rosario (1-0), while handing Julio Perez (0-1) the loss out of the Revolution bullpen. Giovanni Soto retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth for his first ever save in a Hardware City uniform. Galvez led the way for the Bees with three hits. Photo provided courtesy of Joe Doll.

New Britain hosts the Somerset Patriots for Opening Night in the Hardware City on Friday, May 3rd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Join us as we kick off the season with Cirque du Soleil! Enjoy a carnival-like atmosphere at New Britain Stadium with fun giveaways, face painters, and more! The first 500 fans will also take home a special Bees Schedule Poster, presented by Image Link. It will also be a Fat Tire Friday presented by New Belgium, as fans 21 and over can enjoy Fat Tire Drafts for just five dollars!

