Revs Use Long Ball to Come Back and Sting Bees

May 1, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





Powered by three clutch home runs, the York Revolution came from behind to erase an early four-run deficit and knock off the New Britain Bees, 8-7 for their first win of the 2019 season on Tuesday night at PeoplesBank Park.

The Bees got off to a hot start, setting the table on a pair of singles right out of the gate. A third consecutive single off the bat of Alejandro De Aza plated Alexi Amarista for the game's first run. Jason Rogers followed by hitting an RBI fielder's choice. Singles from Bijan Rademacher and Deibinson Romero provided two more runs and left the Revs in a 4-0 hole after a half inning.

The Revolution answered the opening haymaker by scoring a run of their own in the bottom of the first when Telvin Nash doubled over the head of Darren Ford in left, scoring Alexi Casilla from first.

The Revs tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second on a two-run single to left by Ryan Dent, plating Nate Coronado and Welington Dotel.

York starter Troy Terzi was able to get through the second and the first two batters of the third inning unscathed to complete his day. Jay Miller got the first call out of the bullpen to strike out Ford for the final out of the third.

After retiring the first two Bees he faced via the strike out, Miller allowed a one-out single to Ozzie Martinez in the fourth. De Aza continued his impressive day by smashing a two-run home run to right field pushing the Bees advantage to 6-3.

Dent drilled a two-out solo home run to left in the bottom of the fourth off Bees starter Anthony Marzi to cut the lead to 6-4. Marzi came back out in the fifth inning, a move that backfired.

Revolution center fielder J.P. Sportman led off the inning with a single to get things started. After Casilla was retired, designated hitter Melky Mesa smashed a ball to deep left-center and into the Penn State Children's Hospital Playground, tying the game at 6-6.

The Revs took their first lead in a game since the sixth inning of Opening Day with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Dent in the sixth, giving him his third "steak" of the day.

The Bees continued to push in the top of the seventh, scoring an unearned run on an Amarista sacrifice fly, tying things up at 7-7.

The Bees stayed with reliever Sam Gervacio who had recorded the final out of the sixth inning. Gervacio was able to get Casilla and Mesa for the first two outs of the seventh. With two outs, Nash stepped in and worked his way into a full count. Gervacio (0-1) hung a breaking ball on the payoff pitch and Nash crushed his first home run of 2019 over the Arch Nemesis and onto Arch Street giving the Revs a late 8-7 lead.

With a one-run lead in the eighth inning, Mark Mason turned to young right-hander Jeffrey Rosa to hold the lead. Rosa was fantastic as he navigated around a leadoff single to set down the next three Bees in order.

With the first save opportunity of the 2019 season looming, the Revs tabbed Julio Perez to make his team-high third appearance out of the 'pen. Perez retired all three batters he faced to earn his first save of the season and end the Revolution's three-game losing skid.

Josh Judy (1-0) picked up the win after allowing an unearned run in the top of the seventh but stranding two.

Notes: Nash's home run is the 54th of his Revs career, as he moves within five of matching Chris Nowak (59) for second all-time and within 12 of Andres Perez' franchise record of 66. Nash has now hit 35 home runs at PeoplesBank Park, three shy of Perez' stadium record of 38. Dent's four RBI are the most by a Revs batter on the young season. Ian Thomas retired all four batters out of the Revs bullpen and has now set down all seven he's faced to begin the season. Perez is the Revs' first reliever to three appearances; the save was the seventh of his career and first since 2016. The Revs will look to make it back-to-back wins on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as lefty Ross Detwiler (0-0, 0.00) faces Bees righty Rainy Lara (0-0, 18.00). It's a Kids Eat Free Wednesday presented by PeoplesBank and Spring Grove School District's Rockets & Revs Night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

