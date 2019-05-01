Ducks Outlast Barnstormers in Extra-Inning Thriller

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 5-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster opened the scoring in the third inning when a bases loaded walk by Ducks starter Bennett Parry allowed Anderson De La Rosa to score. The Ducks answered right back to tie the game in the fourth on Matt den Dekker's two-out RBI single to right field off Barnstormers starter Jared Lakind.

Long Island then built a 4-1 lead with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. An RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Steve Lombardozzi and back-to-back RBI singles by Vladimir Frias and Rey Fuentes highlighted the scoring.

It remained that way until the bottom of the eighth when the Barnstormers rallied for three runs to tie the game at four. An RBI single to left by Caleb Gindl and a two-run homer to right by K.C. Hobson did the damage.

With the Atlantic League's new extra-inning rules in effect, Mike Olt was placed on second base to begin the 10th inning. He moved to third on a wild pitch by Bryan Harper and then scored on a sacrifice fly to right from Ivan De Jesus Jr. Darian Sandford was placed on second for the Barnstormers and then sacrificed to third. However, Enrique Burgos struck out Joe Terdoslavich and induced a groundout from Gindl to end the game.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Parry pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five. Lakind lasted four innings, giving up a run on one hit and four walks with five strikeouts. Burgos (1-0) picked up the win after tossing two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two. Harper (0-1) took the loss, yielding an unearned run on one hit in two innings with two strikeouts.

Fuentes had three hits to lead the Flock offensively, while den Dekker and Frias each added two hits, an RBI and a run.

