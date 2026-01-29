Passed It Right to Him! #nbagleague
Published on January 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 29, 2026
- Charge Highlight Cleveland Community and Music History with Weekend Games - Cleveland Charge
- Birmingham Squadron End 10-Game Homestand with Win over Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends Fall Short in Rematch against Rip City - Texas Legends
- Tyson Etienne Becomes Leading Scorer in LI Nets Franchise History in Tight Loss to Cruise - Long Island Nets
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Outduel Raptors 905 for Season Sweep
- Osceola Magic Celebrate Black History Month and Ranchers Night to Kick off February Home Games
- Osceola Magic Storm Back with Big Win over Raptors 905
- Osceola Magic Cruise to Road Win over Westchester Knicks
- Osceola Magic Fall in Overtime Thriller to Swarm