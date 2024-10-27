Papineau Helps Spirit to Comeback Win vs Owen Sound in First OHL Game

October 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit goaltender Kaleb Papineau awaits a shot

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday, October 27th at the Dow Event Center where they won by a score of 5-4 in a shootout. Graydon Jones scored his first two career OHL goals and Michael Misa extended his point streak to 13 games, tallying a goal and two assists. Kaleb Papineau was the starting goaltender for Saginaw recording 24 saves on 28 shots and picked up his first career win. Carter George was the starting netminder for the Attack, tallying 42 saves on 46 shots.

Saginaw struck first with Graydon Jones firing a shot from the center of the left faceoff circle for his first career goal. Michael Misa picked up his eighth assist extending his point streak and James Guo tallied his fourth assist as the Spirit took an early 1-0 lead.

In the closing seconds of a powerplay, later in the first, Owen Sound tied the game as Antonio Tersigni tipped in a pass from Pierce Mbuyi.

Owen Sound took their first lead of the game as Antonio Tersigni buried a rebound for his second goal of the game. Harry Nansi and Pierce Mbuyi are credited with assists.

After 1: SAG 1 - 2 OS (Total Shots: 15 - 9)

After a long review on a net-front scramble, Owen Sound took a 3-1 lead as Sam McCue snuck the puck past Papineau. Landen Hookey and Jake Crawford were credited with assists.

Owen Sound added to their lead as Antonio Tersigni completed the hat-trick at 10:34 of the period. Braedyn Rogers and Pierce Mbuyi picked up the assists, and the Spirit had long odds down 4-1.

Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay with Carson Harmer battling through a scrum in front of the net and scoring his third goal of the season. Lincoln Moore and Zayne Parekh picked up assists as Saginaw brought the game within two.

After 2: SAG 2 - 4 OS (2nd Period Shots: 16 - 10 Total Shots: 31 - 19)

Just 28 seconds into the third period, Michael Misa toe dragged around an attack defender and found the back of the net for his 17th goal of the season. Zayne Parekh got the assist as the score moved to 4-3.

Saginaw tied the game as Graydon Jones fired a shot from the blue line that found the back of the net for his second goal of the game. Michael Misa and Josh Glavin get the assists as the Spirit had a brand new game at 9:25 of the third.

After 3: SAG 4 - 4 OS (3rd Period Shots: 10 - 6 Total Shots: 41 - 25)

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in OT despite a long powerplay from the Attack, sending the game to a shootout.

After OT: SAG 4 - 4 OS (OT Shots: 5 - 3 Total Shots 46 - 28)

An eight-round shootout saw the Spirit get their seventh win of the season. Calem Mangone and Bruce McDonald each scored in the sixth round, and Sebastien Gervais began the eighth with a move through Carter George's five-hole. Kaleb Papineau stared down Ben Cormier, made the save, and earned Saginaw's extra point in his first OHL start.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 4 OS (Total Shots: 46 - 28)

Powerplays: SAG 1/3 OS 0/5

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (24 Saves / 28 Shots W) OS Carter George

(42 Saves/ 46 Shots L)

The Saginaw Spirit travel to Owen Sound where they will face the Attack on Saturday, November 2nd at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Puck drop is at 4:00PM.

