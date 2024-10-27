Hockey Fights Cancer Night Sees Spirit Host Attack

October 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (6-4-1-0) host the Owen Sound Attack (3-7-1-1) on Sunday, October 27th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 5:30 PM.

The Spirit will don specialty lavender jerseys in recognition and support of those affected by all types of cancer. The jerseys will be auctioned off after Sunday's contest. Hockey Fights Cancer Night in Saginaw is presented by MyMichigan Health.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466 / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw hosted the London Knights on Saturday, October 26th where they fell 4-1. London scored the lone goal in the first for an early 1-0 lead. The Knights scored the only goal of the second period adding to their lead. Saginaw struck first in the third with Michael Misa burying his 16th goal of the season which extended his point streak. London scored two goals to close the game at 4-1 and hand the Spirit their third straight loss.

Owen Sound visited the Flint Firebirds on Saturday, October 26th where they lost 3-0. The Firebirds scored three goals in the first 18 minutes of the game, which was enough to defeat Owen Sound. Flint scored two goals a minute apart and then closed out the first period with the final goal of the night. Carter George stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Attack.

Last Season:

The Spirit took both games in the regular season from the Owen Sound Attack.

In a first-round playoff meeting, the #2 seeded Spirit swept #7 Owen Sound in four games. In the six total games these teams played last season, Saginaw outscored Owen Sound 29-14.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding a 12-game point streak where he is second in points in the OHL with 23 (16G, 7A). Misa scored the lone goal in Saginaw's 4-1 loss to London Saturday night, and his 16 goals leads the 60-team CHL. In two regular season games and four playoff games against Owen Sound last year, Misa recorded four goals and two assists. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh has recorded a point in seven of ten games so far this season (3G-8A-11P). In the four game playoff series against Owen Sound last spring, Parekh recorded one goal and four assists to help Saginaw sweep the Attack. Andrew Oke was outstanding against Owen Sound in the playoffs last season, tallying 103 saves on 111 shots for a .928 save percentage. This season, Oke has started 12 consecutive games with six wins, a 3.51 GAA, and .885 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Sam McCue has recorded a point in six out of ten games so far this season (4G-5A-9P). Ducks prospect and Attack captain Konnor Smith is off to a strong start this season with seven points (4G, 3A) in eight games. Smith's best game came against Niagara on October 11th where recorded a hat-trick. Owen Sound's leading scorer Landen Hookey has tallied a point in seven out of 12 games so far this season totaling 11 points (7G, 4A).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Owen Sound's NHL Drafted Players:

- Sam McCue (TOR)

- Konnor Smith (ANA)

- Carter George (LA)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.