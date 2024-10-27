Young Records First Career Hat Trick as Generals Beat Petes in Oshawa

October 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes centre Jonathan Melee (right) vs. the Oshawa Generals

(Oshawa, ON) - On Sunday, October 27, the Peterborough Petes traveled to Oshawa to take on the rival Oshawa Generals. The Generals came back in the third period to win the game by a score of 7-5.

Aiden Young led the way for the Petes with his first career OHL hat trick, while Colin Fitzgerald scored and had an assist. Francis Parish had a milestone night, scoring his first OHL goal. Martin Matejicek and Carson Cameron had two assists each, while Grayden Strohack, Nico Addy, and Matthew Jenken also picked up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Oshawa Goal - Luca Marrelli (8), Assists - Calum Ritchie (3), Ben Danford (3)

Peterborough Goal - Francis Parish (1), Assist - Martin Matejicek (2)

Peterborough Goal - Aiden Young (3), Assists - Martin Matejicek (3), Carson Cameron (1)

Oshawa Goal - Beckett Sennecke (7), Assists - Luke Torrance (8), Lauri Sinivuori (5)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal - Aiden Young (4), Assists - Colin Fitzgerald (3), Carson Cameron (2)

Oshawa Goal - Colby Barlow (2), Assist - Calum Ritchie (4)

Oshawa Goal - Beckett Sennecke (8), Assists - Calum Ritchie (5), Luca Marrelli (9)

Peterborough Goal - Aiden Young (5), Assists - Grayden Strohack (3), Nico Addy (3)

Peterborough Goal - Colin Fitzgerald (4), Assist - Matthew Jenken (5)

Third Period:

Oshawa Goal - Colby Barlow (3), Assists - Matthew Buckley (7), Zackary Sandhu (6)

Oshawa Goal - Beckett Sennecke (9), Assists - Lauri Sinivuori (6), Luke Torrance (8)

Oshawa Empty Net Goal - Lauri Sinivuori (4), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action for their annual Halloween Game on Tuesday, October 29, when they host the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

