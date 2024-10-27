Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selection from Battalion for Long

October 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs completed a trade on Sunday as General Manager Matt Turek announced the acquisition of North Bay's 2027 5th Round Priority Draft Selection in exchange for forward Briir Long.

Long, an Astorville, ON product returns close to home in the trade following opening the season with the Bulldogs. Originally a 10th round selection, 189th overall by the Bulldogs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft from the Mississauga Senators U16 AAA program, Long went onto have a spectacular 16-year old season in 2023-24. Playing with the St. Thomas Stars of the GOJHL, leading the team in goals and points. Long finishes his time with the Bulldogs having skated in 5 games.

The Brantford Bulldogs would like to thank Briir Long for his commitment, effort and character in his time with the team and wish him the best in North Bay and throughout his hockey career.

