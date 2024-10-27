Generals Down Petes in High-Scoring Affair

October 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - A Beckett Sennecke hattrick helps lift the Oshawa Generals over the Peterborough Petes 7-5.

Colby Barlow added a pair of goals in the victory and Calum Ritchie had three assists. Six Generals had multi-point games, while it was Isaac Gravelle in net getting the win stopping 12 of the 17 shots he faced.

Oshawa jumped out to an early lead, taking advantage of a powerplay. They worked the puck around to Luca Marrelli, who took a shot from the point that found the back of the net, making it 1-0 Gens.

Peterborough answered back with two in quick fashion, scoring twice in 35 seconds. The first was from Francis Parish, who went end to end, going around Gavelle before tucking it in.

The second was from Aiden Young, who picked up a loose puck that was poked from under the Gens goalie and tucked it in, making it 2-1 Petes.

Before the end of the period, Oshwa would strike back as Luke Torrance got the puck on the forecheck and then found Beckett Sennecke in front of the net, making a nice move before scoring to tie the game at 2-2.

The Petes would regain the lead at the start of the second period when Young grabbed his second of the game. But Barlow had an answer, getting the puck in the slot and firing a canon of a shot into the back of the net, tying the game at 3-3.

Oshawa would jump in front once again when Sennecke hopped on a loose puck and, after a couple of tries, put it in the net for a 4-3 Gens lead.

Peterborough battled back and took the lead, scoring two goals, one from Young, who completed his hat trick, and the other from Colin Fitzgerald, who put the Petes in front 5-4.

It was all Oshawa in the third, scoring a trio of goals. Barlow got things started, scoring his second of the game to make it 5-5.

11 seconds later, the Generals took the lead. Sennecke got the puck and made no mistake, burying his third of the game, completing his hat trick and making it 6-5 Generals.

The Oshawa Generals' next home game is Friday, November 1st, and it is Country Night when the Gens take on the Sarnia Sting.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.