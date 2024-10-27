Generals Versus Petes for a Spooky Sunday Evening Match

October 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals return home to take on their rivals the Peterborough Petes in a spooky-themed Sunday evening showdown in partnership with the Steve Dangle Podcast.

After the Gens had their three-game win streak snapped by the Niagara IceDogs, they seemed to get things back on track taking down the Kingston Frontencas 7-2. The injection of Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie provided a spark to the Gens offence they hope to carry forward.

Peterborough is in the basement of the OHL, having yet to win a game with a record of 0-9-1-0. The bright spot for the Petes is they did pick up their lone point of the season against the Gens falling in overtime.

It has been just over a week since the Generals last faced off against the Petes, and it was the Generals coming out victorious 4-2.

After falling behind early in the first, the Generals found an answer in the second period when Ethan Toms skated across the blueline snapping a shot into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

The Gens would add a pair of goals in the second period as Beckett Sennecke took a pass from Colby Barlow who made a nice move before scoring, then it was Luca Marrelli burying a goal to make it 3-1 Oshawa.

The Generals would strike again to start the third when Luke Torrance joined in on the fun taking a shot from the slot that gave the Gens a 4-1 lead before the Petes got one back.

Player to Watch: Oshawa

Calum Ritchie is playing his second game of the season after being returned from the Colorado Avalanche picking up a pair of assists in his first game back.

Player to Watch: Peterborough

For the Petes Chase Lefebvre has been leading the way with six-point grabbing himself a goal and five assists so far this season.

Catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 6:05 P.M.

Following tonight's game, Steve Dangle and his crew can be found down the street for a post-game LIVE podcast show! Want access to both? Grab your tickets here!

Don't miss out on the action as tickets are still available for the best rivalry in junior hockey!

