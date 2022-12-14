Panthers Assign Alex Lyon to Charlotte
December 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have assigned goalie Alex Lyon to Charlotte.
The netminder was recalled on Dec. 8 and backed up for Sergey Bobrovsky during his stint, but did not see any game action.
Lyon, 30, returns to Charlotte where he is 6-5-1 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 12 games.
The Checkers have four more home games before the holiday break, starting with two games against Rochester this weekend.
